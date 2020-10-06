Frank Gilson, Sr. age 85, of Malvern passed away at his home on October 2, 2020. He was born on August 8, 1935 in Cotton Plant, Arkansas the son of Richard Franklin and Millie Louise Haas Gilson. Frank was owner and operator of W.F. Gilson Construction and after retirement was a well-known Handy Man in the Malvern area. He loved to fish, watch westerns, play cards and was of the Pentecostal faith. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Genice Gilson; son, William Franklin Gilson Jr.; daughter, Theresa Lynn Hobbs; brother, Ed Gilson, and sister, Sylvia Evans.
Survivors are his daughter, Paula Trumbo (Mike); son, Clyde Evans (Joann) all of Malvern; grandchildren, Kenneth Giesbrecht Jr., (Brandi), Brandalin Arr (David), Brent Trumbo and Natalie Mendoza; great-grandchildren, Wyatt Williams, Megan Arr, Kailah Brooks, Michael, Ryan, Maci, Emma, and Connor Trumbo, Jacob and Cody Giesbrecht, Samuel Browne, Francisco and Jeremy Mendoza; numerous nieces and nephews and his fur baby Frisky.
Visitation will be Tuesday October 6, from 10AM until 11AM at Regency.
Graveside services will be 11:30 AM Tuesday, October 6, at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens with Brother Kevin Hunt officiating. Pallbearers are Kenneth Giesbrecht, Brent and Mike Trumbo, Wyatt Williams, Jeremy Mendoza and Clyde Evans. Honorary Pallbearers are Jesse Evans, Francisco Mendoza, David Brooks, Michael Trumbo and Samuel Browne and Johnny Evans.
The family will have a gathering after the services at their home at 27937 Highway 67, Malvern.
Arrangements by Regency Funeral Home. Sign the guest book at regencyfuneralhome.com.