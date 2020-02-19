Home

Frankie Stevens


1967 - 2020
Frankie Stevens Obituary
Frankie Stevens, age 53, of Magnet Cove passed away Monday, February 17, 2020 in Arkansas Hospice of CHI St. Vincent-Hot Springs. He was born February 12, 1967 in Odesa, Texas to William Curtis and Marilyn Sowitch Stevens. He had been an overhead crane operator. Frankie was an avid Arkansas Razorbacks fan with any sport, Dallas Cowboys, loved to hunt, fish and go to Oaklawn.
He was preceded in death by his father, brother, Willie Stevens; sister, Kay Mastrangelo; niece, Marly Stevens and nephew, Robert Stevens.
Survivors include his mother, Marilyn Stevens; son, Jake Stevens; daughter, Morgan Stevens Smith (husband, Shaun) all of Malvern; mother of his children, Rebecca Rickels; brothers, Curtis Stevens (wife, Mary) of Traskwood, Billy Joe Stevens (wife, Holly) of Magnet Cove; sister, Gloria Conyers of Traskwood; grandchildren, Rylee, Tristan, Brantley and Tyson Smith and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Thursday, February 20 from 6:00-8:00 pm at Regency Funeral Home. During the visitation the family ask all to wear their Razorback or Cowboys jerseys or favorite attire.
Graveside Services will be Friday, February 21 at 10:00am with Brother Bobby Goodknight officiating. Burial will be at Magnet Cove Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Chad Williams, Mark Stanley, Shaun Smith, Dillan Stevens, Josh Stevens and Jake Stevens. A special thanks from the family to Dr. Archer, Nurses and Staff at UAMS and Arkansas Hospice Nurses and Staff.
Arrangements by Regency Funeral Home. Sign the guest book at regencyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Feb. 19, 2020
