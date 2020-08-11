Franklin "Joe" House, age 77 of Malvern, died Sunday, August 9, 2020 at the Baptist Medical Center in Malvern. He was born on October 13, 1942 in Malvern to the late Fred House and Paralee Lee House. Reared and educated in Magnet Cove, for many years he worked as a crew leader for the Arkansas Highway Department. Joe was a Baptist by denomination, and the husband of Mary E. Deere House, to whom he was married on June 1, 1963. He loved to go deer hunting, and work word search puzzles.
His other survivors include his son, Jeffrey Lee House (Ellen) of Malvern; two grandchildren, Jordyn House Efird (Joe) and Chad Lee House; two great-granddaughters, Jayla Yielding and Hadley Sloan House; a sister, Martha Sue Inman of Bismarck; a sister-in-law, Neta House of Malvern; two nieces, Vickie Sims and Kim Stanley; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
Joe was also preceded in death by three half-brothers, Johnny, Walter, Glen, a half-sister Gertie, and a brother, Freddie House.
Graveside services will be held in Francois Cemetery on Wednesday morning, August the 12, 2020 at ten o'clock.
