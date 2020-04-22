Home

Regency Funeral Home - Malvern
1839 Pine Bluff Street
Malvern, AR 72104
501-332-8688
Freda Henthorne


1956 - 2020
Freda Henthorne Obituary
Freda Henthorne, age 63, of Malvern passed away Monday, April 20, 2020.  She was born August 3, 1956, in Little Rock, Arkansas, the daughter of the late James Roush and Sophia Evans Hillagoss.  Freda loved spending time with her grandchildren, reading and fishing with her daughters.  She was of the Baptist faith.  Other than her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Roscoe Henthorne and one brother.

Survivors, daughters, Joanne Henthorne and Sunny Masters; brother, Robert Roush (Sandy); sister, Myrtle Hanks (Kenny) and Linda Felder; grandchildren, Grayson Henthorne, Aurora Masters, Madison Kidder and James Roush and her "devil dog" Zero.

No services are planned.

Cremation arrangements are by Regency Funeral Home. Sign the guest book at regencyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Apr. 22, 2020
