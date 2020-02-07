|
Fronia Mae Dubois Martin age 84 of New DeRoche passed away at her home Sunday Feb. 2, 2020. She was born Jan. 31,1936 in Hot Spring County. She was proceeded in death by her parents, Clarence & Martha Lou Henshaw DuBois, a granddaughter Megan Corcoran, grandson Collin Corcoran, and sister-in-law Donna DuBois.
Those left to keep her memory alive are her husband Virgil, whom she wed June 4, 1955. Three daughters, Vicki Corcoran (Jesse) of New DeRoche, Rebecca Shelby (Mark) of Prattsville, Melanie Emmanuel (Brock) of Fayetteville, 6 grandchildren Jessica Gibson (Daniel) Kienan Corcoran (Jessica) Heather Corcoran, Aubrey Kleinman (Adam), Misty Emmanuel, Dillon Emmanuel (Macey), 7 Great Grandchildren, 8 nieces & nephews, 32 great nieces & nephews, 1 great-great nephew, A brother, W.R DuBois of Bonnerdale, Sister-in-law Linda Jones (Clinton) of Malvern.
Fronia was one of Jehovah's Witnesses and loved spending time sharing the things she learned with others in the ministry. She also enjoyed sewing and tending to her flowers, garden, and spending time with her family. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Her family and friends anticipate the time they can be with her as promised at Rev 21:4.
Memorial Services will be Saturday Feb. 8th , 2 PM, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Caddo Valley, AR with Scott Roberts officiating.
The family wishes to thank all who gave loving care & comfort to Fronia. Special thanks to nurses and staff of Arkansas Hospice, especially to Natasha & Lisa for their compassion.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Feb. 7, 2020