Gary Cooper
1950 - 2020
Gary Cooper, age 70, of Malvern passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020 at his home.  He was born March 31, 1950, in Malvern, the son of the late Alton B. and Jessie L. Henson Cooper.  Gary was a proud Vietnam veteran and was known as a top notch log cutter.  He had grown into a strong Christian man.  He was a loving husband, father and grandfather who will be missed dearly.  Other than his parents, he is preceded in death by an infant brother, James H. Cooper and son-in-law, Scott O'Steen.

Survivors include his wife, Nancy Cooper; daughter, Dee Dee O'Steen of Sheridan; step children, Jodi Howard (Tommy) of Conway and John Ledbetter (Jessi) of Malvern; grandchildren, Sarah O'Steen and Dalton Scott O'Steen; step grandchildren, Kelsey Denham, Brittany Ledbetter, Addison Ledbetter and Callie Ledbetter.

Due to COVID-19 there will be a private family graveside service at Leau Fraiz Cemetery with Brother Scott Efird officiating.  Pallbearers will be Dalton Scott O'Steen, Richard Sulton, Wayne Tuggle, Larry Walker, Ernie Fite and Kenny Draper.  

Anyone wishing to send memorials may send them to Leau Fraiz Cemetery Fund, c/o Jace Ledbetter, 104 Blue Meadow Lane, Malvern, AR.

Arrangements by Regency Funeral Home. Sign the guest book at regencyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Malvern Daily Record from May 4 to May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Regency Funeral Home - Malvern
1839 Pine Bluff Street
Malvern, AR 72104
501-332-8688
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
1 entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Regency Funeral Home
