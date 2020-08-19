Gary Lisenbey, 60, of Rockport, Arkansas passed away August 7, 2020. He was the son of the late Robert and Sue Lisenbey. Gary is survived by his wife of 33 years Shena; sons Andrew (Brittney) Lisenbey of Lonsdale, Steven (Alexsis) Lisenbey of Malvern and Stephen (Shanna) Hibbard of Magnet Cove; brother Lee (Lynda) of Rockport; sister Shirley (David) Nunley of Butterfield; a host of family and many dear friends!
There was nothing in this world more important to him than his grandkids Kimberly, Liam, Kane, and Hollis Lisenbey, Cayden and Paetyn Hibbard, Ryan Curran, and Gabbi and Cash Weatherley.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date for all family and friends.
