Gene A. Stiggers, Jr 66 of Texarkana, Texas went to be with the Lord Sunday morning November 15, 2020 at Whispering Pines Retirement Center. Gene was born August 12, 1954 in Texarkana, Texas to the late Gene A. Stiggers, Sr. and Gertha M. White At the age of eleven he gave his life to Christ and became a member of Union Hill Missionary Baptist Church. He served three years in the U. S. Marines, and was a Rubber Worker at Red River Army Depot.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents Gene A. Stiggers, Sr. and Gertha M. Moses; brother: Paul W. Moses; nephew: Dwight Lee, Jr.
Gene leaves to cherish his memories his sisters: Pamela A. (Dwight) Lee, Oklahoma; Jamesetta Y. White, Texarkana. One brother Otis L.(Metoya) Moses, Texarkana; One very special aunt: Stella M. Stuart and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives. Graveside: 11am November18, 2020 at Memorial Gardens 5200 E. Broad Street Texarkana, AR. Services entrusted to Samuel L. Vance & Sons Funeral Directors www.samuellvanceandsons.com