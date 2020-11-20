1/
Gene A. Stiggers
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Gene A. Stiggers, Jr 66 of Texarkana, Texas went to be with the Lord Sunday morning November 15, 2020 at Whispering Pines Retirement Center. Gene was born August 12, 1954 in Texarkana, Texas to the late Gene A. Stiggers, Sr. and Gertha M. White At the age of eleven he gave his life to Christ and became a member of Union Hill Missionary Baptist Church. He served three years in the U. S. Marines, and was a Rubber Worker at Red River Army Depot.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents Gene A. Stiggers, Sr. and Gertha M. Moses; brother: Paul W. Moses; nephew: Dwight Lee, Jr.
Gene leaves to cherish his memories his sisters: Pamela A. (Dwight) Lee, Oklahoma; Jamesetta Y. White, Texarkana. One brother Otis L.(Metoya) Moses, Texarkana; One very special aunt: Stella M. Stuart and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives. Graveside: 11am November18, 2020 at Memorial Gardens 5200 E. Broad Street Texarkana, AR. Services entrusted to Samuel L. Vance & Sons Funeral Directors www.samuellvanceandsons.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Malvern Daily Record from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Samuel L Vance & Sons Funeral Directors
413 West Page Street
Malvern, AR 72104
(501) 337-0100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Samuel L Vance & Sons Funeral Directors

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved