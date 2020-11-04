Gene Beckwith, age 86, went to be with the Lord on October 31, 2020 in Hot Springs, Arkansas.
Gene was born July 19, 1934 to the late Floyd and Julie Beckwith.
A lifelong resident of Hot Springs and graduate of Fountain Lake High School, Gene was a generous man who never met a stranger. He was often referred to as a gentle giant. Gene worked for the OTASCO Company prior to its closing and in car sales in both Hot Springs and Malvern. After retirement, Gene spent 22 years as a volunteer in the Outpatient Department at St. Joseph Hospital, where he was named their first Volunteer of The Year in 1999.
Gene was an avid outdoorsman; he especially enjoyed deer hunting and fishing. Later in his life, he spent many months on road trips across the United States and Canada. He was a loyal Arkansas Razorback fan and could often be found watching John Wayne Westerns.
Gene was a faithful member of First Baptist Church Hot Springs and the Gerren/White Sunday School Class. His faith in God and love for his family carried him through life.
Gene is survived by his wife of 53 years, Norma Gray Beckwith; their son, Kevin (Leah) Beckwith; grandchildren Cade and Karigan, who were the joy of his life, all of Bismarck; his son, Harrell Beckwith of Hot Springs; grandchildren Jason and Julie and their families; his brothers Leonard (Mary Lou) Beckwith, Kenneth Beckwith of Hot Springs, and Larry (Becky) Beckwith of Calico Rock; several nieces and nephews; and a host of family and friends who loved him dearly.
Pallbearers will be Greg Beckwith, Gary Beckwith, Darin Beckwith, Cliff Beckwith, Mike
Schultz, and Josh Roe.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Quapaw Care & Rehabilitation Center, with special thanks to Danny Orren and Callie Guerrero.
A viewing will begin at 1pm, Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at First Baptist Church Hot Springs with funeral service following at 2pm with Pastor John McCallum officiating. Interment to follow at Crestview Cemetery.
For your safety and the safety of others, please wear a mask as required by the church and appreciated by the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Hot Springs 2350 Central Ave, Hot Springs, AR 71901.
Condolences and memories may be shared at www.GrossFuneralHome.com