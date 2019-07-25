Geneva Mae Ledbetter, 87, of Malvern passed away July 23, 2019. She was born in Arkansas to the late Malven Hilborn and Iva (King) Hilborn on March 21, 1932. Geneva was a member of Liberty Chapel in Malvern. Geneva stood out for her tolerance, kindness and unrelenting honesty. She graduated from Glen Rose High School and attended a business college in Little Rock. In her early years she attended business training and worked for several years at the Timex plant in Little Rock. The majority of her work career was as co-owner, with her husband Bill Ledbetter, and administrator of a multi-state Automotive Chemicals distributorship, operating primarily in Louisiana from 1974-1992. Upon retiring back to Arkansas, Geneva's twenty year hobby was managing a handful of Malvern rental properties for her son. Before moving into the Encore facility, Geneva resided on Fairview St. in Malvern.

Geneva leaves behind her son, Terry Hastings, and wife Amelia, and her siblings, Lorice Fite, Vivan Gammill, James Lee Hilborn, Otis Hilborn, Glenda Crites and Janelle Dyer. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Bill Ledbetter, and her sibling, E.L. Hilborn.

Funeral Services will be held at Liberty Chapel in Malvern, AR on Friday, July 26, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. with Pastor Jerry Garrett officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral service. Interment will be at Fairplay Cemetery.

Donations in Geneva's honor may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation.

Donations in Geneva's honor may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation.