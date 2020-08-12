1/1
Geneva Nolen
1954 - 2020
Geneva Clarice McNeely Nolen, 66 of Malvern, Arkansas, was born April 30, 1954, to the late Fred and Mary McNeely. She departed this life on Friday, August 7, 2020, at Arkansas Hospice in Hot Springs, Arkansas.

Geneva's precious memories will forever live in the hearts of her son, Kenneth (Samara) Nolen of Hot Springs, AR; two daughters: Brandi and Shanah Nolen both of Malvern, AR; two brothers: Eli (Betty) McNeely of Milwaukee, Wi; James McNeely of Little Rock, AR; one sister, Missionary Mary McNeely of Malvern; one uncle, Cleveland (Merle) Bass of Malvern; seven grandchildren, one great-grandchild, one godchild and a host of other relatives and friends.

Geneva's Home Going graveside service will be held at 9:00 am, at Perla Cemetery, in Malvern, on Saturday, August 15, 2020, with Bishop Robert Rudolph Jr. delivering her eulogy. A walkthrough visitation will be held at Calvary COGIC in Malvern, from 3:00 – 7:00 pm, on Friday, August 14th. All COVID-19 guidelines will be followed.

Geneva's full obituary and online guestbook are available at www.brandonsmortuary.com.

Published in Malvern Daily Record from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brandon's Mortuary, Inc. - Malvern
329 W Third Street
Malvern, AR 72104
(501) 337-9171
Memories & Condolences
