|
|
George Dixson Jr., 90, of Malvern passed away on October 15, 2019. He was born on July 12, 1929 to George Dixson Sr. and Lillie Bond Dixson in Traskwood, AR. "George the Blind Man Dixson" the "1929 Model" loved telling stories and jokes, dancing but most of all he loved his family and being in the House of the Lord.
George is preceded in death by parents; his grandson Donavan Witham; brothers, Ivan, Sherman, Arthur, Billy, Curtis and Allen; Sisters, Mary, Daisy and Mattie.
He is survived by his Children; Ann (Timmy) Robertson of Hot Springs, Louise Samuel of Hot Springs, Frank Dixson of Hot Springs and Martha Dixson of Malvern; Grandchildren Maxine Beck of Hot Springs, Becky Beck of Hot Springs, Christina (Robbie) Weinmaster of Malvern, Virginia (Manoj) Wagley of Vilonia, Jamie (Brad) Hogue of Lonsdale and Amber (Edwin) Wiggins of Malvern; Great grandchildren Mason, Isaiah, Zane, Jeremiah, Austin, Eliana and Everlyn.
A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 4:00 PM at the Atkinson Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Rick McClure officiating. A visitation will be held on Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 6-8 PM at the Atkinson Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements entrusted to Atkinson Funeral Home in Malvern, AR.
Guest may leave a condolence at www.atkinsonfuneralhome.net
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Oct. 17, 2019