George Leon Casey
1945 - 2020
George Leon Casey was born to George and Elnora Casey on September 22, 1945.
Leon's family moved from Shreveport, LA to Malvern, AR after his high school years. Throughout the years he was employed by American Window & Door, where he worked alongside his father,
Anthony Timberland and Precision Industries. He spent his last years working at CADC through the AARP Program.
In the mid-1970s he married Irma Williams along with her two sons, Keith and Timothy and the rest of the Williams Family. One daughter Mandy Casey was born under that union. He also gained a bonus daughter, Cheri' Williams.
Leon was a man of faith who cared deeply for his family and community. He loved to talk and very rarely met a stranger. He was a father, grandfather, brother, uncle and he was also a friend. He'll be dearly missed.
14 grandchildren, Host of Nieces and Nephews
Sisters: Ida Casey and Maxine Casey both of California, Virginia Buckner and Christine (Bill) Mitchell both of Malvern, AR
Brothers: James (Deloris) Casey of Houston, TX and Douglas (Ceola) Casey of Malvern, AR
Preceded in death by the late George and Elnora Casey (Parents) and Irma Williams Casey. A Memorial Service was held September 12, 2020 at Samuel L. Vance & Sons Funeral Directors 413 West Page Malvern, AR www.samuellvanceandsons.com 337-0100

Published in Malvern Daily Record from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Samuel L Vance & Sons Funeral Directors
413 West Page Street
Malvern, AR 72104
(501) 337-0100
