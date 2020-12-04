1/1
George Otis Smith
George Otis Smith was born to the proud parents of the late Green &
Evaline Smith in Tulip, Arkansas on October 22, 1952.
George was baptized at an early age. He was active and faithful member
of Toone's Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church where he served as
a Steward & Trustee. George was employed at West Fraser in Leola,
Arkansas for over 39 years. When George was not working he enjoying
cooking and spending time with his family. He had one of the biggest
smiles that would brighten your day.
George married the love of his life Linda Smith in 1992.
George was preceded in death by his parents: Green A. & Evaline P Smith;
brother: Clarence Smith; sisters: Doris Harper, Oradell Mallett-Winfrey
and Sam Ella McClendon.
George leaves to cherish his memories his loving wife of 28 years Linda
Smith; daughters: Michelle (William) McNeely, Chasity Smith, Tabitha
McCauley & Demecia Allen; siblings: Roy Dean (Velma) Smith, Lorine
(Johnny) Scott, Corine (Jewel) Dupree and Green Smith Jr.;grandchildren:
Khalid, Kanika, Creshunna, Derrick (Tajdreonna), Damaryo, Justice
(Alex), Davion & Daijha; great-grandchildren: Khalayah, Jada, Caezar,
Phoreign, Sydnei, Sy'Eir, Sy'Ree and Sy'Len. Visitation: 1p-3p at
funeral home 5p-7p at Toones Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church
Friday, December 4th. Funeral: 12p at Toones Chapel African Methodist
Episcopal Church Saturday, December 5, 2020. Services entrusted to
Samuel L. Vance & Sons Funeral Directors of Malvern 337-0100
www.samuellvanceandsons.com

Published in Malvern Daily Record from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Samuel L Vance & Sons Funeral Directors
413 West Page Street
Malvern, AR 72104
(501) 337-0100
