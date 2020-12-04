George Otis Smith was born to the proud parents of the late Green &Evaline Smith in Tulip, Arkansas on October 22, 1952.George was baptized at an early age. He was active and faithful memberof Toone's Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church where he served asa Steward & Trustee. George was employed at West Fraser in Leola,Arkansas for over 39 years. When George was not working he enjoyingcooking and spending time with his family. He had one of the biggestsmiles that would brighten your day.George married the love of his life Linda Smith in 1992.George was preceded in death by his parents: Green A. & Evaline P Smith;brother: Clarence Smith; sisters: Doris Harper, Oradell Mallett-Winfreyand Sam Ella McClendon.George leaves to cherish his memories his loving wife of 28 years LindaSmith; daughters: Michelle (William) McNeely, Chasity Smith, TabithaMcCauley & Demecia Allen; siblings: Roy Dean (Velma) Smith, Lorine(Johnny) Scott, Corine (Jewel) Dupree and Green Smith Jr.;grandchildren:Khalid, Kanika, Creshunna, Derrick (Tajdreonna), Damaryo, Justice(Alex), Davion & Daijha; great-grandchildren: Khalayah, Jada, Caezar,Phoreign, Sydnei, Sy'Eir, Sy'Ree and Sy'Len. Visitation: 1p-3p atfuneral home 5p-7p at Toones Chapel African Methodist Episcopal ChurchFriday, December 4th. Funeral: 12p at Toones Chapel African MethodistEpiscopal Church Saturday, December 5, 2020. Services entrusted toSamuel L. Vance & Sons Funeral Directors of Malvern 337-0100