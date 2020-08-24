1/1
Geraldine Jester Francis
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Geraldine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Geraldine Jester Francis age 85, of Malvern, passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born in Curtis, Arkansas on December 12, 1934 the daughter of Fines and Ermia Story Jester. She was retired from the Benton Services Center/Arkansas Health Center after working many years in dietary and nursing as a CNA. Geraldine was a member of Curtis Assembly of God Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband of sixty-two years, Charles Franklin Francis, Son, Charles Ray Francis, and several sisters and brothers.

She is survived by her daughters, Pat Hutcheson and Pam Bailey (husband James), daughter-in-law, Rhonda Pulley Francis all of Malvern, sister, Freda Vanlandingham (husband Wallace) of Hot Springs, two brothers, Allmon and James Jester, five grandchildren, Neil Bailey (wife Kristee), Cole Bailey, Kyle Bailey (wife Angelia), Allison Fulcher (husband Beau) and Kayti Nichols (husband Ethan) and adopted grandchild Grace Clowers. Geraldine was always interested in and glad to see her eight great-grandchildren: Landen, Brooklynn, Cooper, Parker, Spencer, and Chandler Bailey, Nora Rae Fulcher and Emmett Ray Nichols and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be 10:00AM Thursday, August 27, 2020 in the Regency Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Teddy Frye officiating with visitation one hour prior to service. Burial will follow in Ouachita Cemetery.

Special thanks to Elite Hospice nurses and staff and special caregiver Debbie Paul.

Arrangements are by Regency Funeral Home. You may sign the guestbook at www.regencyfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Malvern Daily Record from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Regency Funeral Home - Malvern
1839 Pine Bluff Street
Malvern, AR 72104
501-332-8688
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Regency Funeral Home - Malvern

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 24, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Regency Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved