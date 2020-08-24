Geraldine Jester Francis age 85, of Malvern, passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born in Curtis, Arkansas on December 12, 1934 the daughter of Fines and Ermia Story Jester. She was retired from the Benton Services Center/Arkansas Health Center after working many years in dietary and nursing as a CNA. Geraldine was a member of Curtis Assembly of God Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband of sixty-two years, Charles Franklin Francis, Son, Charles Ray Francis, and several sisters and brothers.
She is survived by her daughters, Pat Hutcheson and Pam Bailey (husband James), daughter-in-law, Rhonda Pulley Francis all of Malvern, sister, Freda Vanlandingham (husband Wallace) of Hot Springs, two brothers, Allmon and James Jester, five grandchildren, Neil Bailey (wife Kristee), Cole Bailey, Kyle Bailey (wife Angelia), Allison Fulcher (husband Beau) and Kayti Nichols (husband Ethan) and adopted grandchild Grace Clowers. Geraldine was always interested in and glad to see her eight great-grandchildren: Landen, Brooklynn, Cooper, Parker, Spencer, and Chandler Bailey, Nora Rae Fulcher and Emmett Ray Nichols and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be 10:00AM Thursday, August 27, 2020 in the Regency Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Teddy Frye officiating with visitation one hour prior to service. Burial will follow in Ouachita Cemetery.
Special thanks to Elite Hospice nurses and staff and special caregiver Debbie Paul.
Arrangements are by Regency Funeral Home. You may sign the guestbook at www.regencyfuneralhome.com.