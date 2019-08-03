Home

POWERED BY

Services
Regency Funeral Home - Malvern
1839 Pine Bluff Street
Malvern, AR 72104
501-332-8688
Resources
More Obituaries for Gisela Henard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gisela (Licht) Henard


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gisela (Licht) Henard Obituary
Gisela (Licht) Henard, age 72 of Malvern passed away Wednesday July 31, 2019 at her home. She was born July 12, 1947 in Karlsruhe, Germany. She was a homemaker and caregiver and of the Lutheran faith.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include her husband of forty-seven years, James Henard, son, Joe N. Henard (wife Shelly) of Bryant, daughters Claudia Henard of Hot Springs, and Kasey Dammann of Malvern and her daughters Abby and Amsley, four grandchildren, Colton, Hope, Josie of Malvern and J.A. of Bryant, two great-grandchildren.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Cremation arrangements by Regency Funeral Home. Sign the guest book at regencyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Aug. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gisela's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Regency Funeral Home - Malvern
Download Now