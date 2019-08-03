|
Gisela (Licht) Henard, age 72 of Malvern passed away Wednesday July 31, 2019 at her home. She was born July 12, 1947 in Karlsruhe, Germany. She was a homemaker and caregiver and of the Lutheran faith.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include her husband of forty-seven years, James Henard, son, Joe N. Henard (wife Shelly) of Bryant, daughters Claudia Henard of Hot Springs, and Kasey Dammann of Malvern and her daughters Abby and Amsley, four grandchildren, Colton, Hope, Josie of Malvern and J.A. of Bryant, two great-grandchildren.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Cremation arrangements by Regency Funeral Home. Sign the guest book at regencyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Aug. 3, 2019