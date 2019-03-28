Home

Services
Memorial Gardens Funeral Home - Sheridan
2686 Highway 167- North P.O. Box 540
Sheridan, AR 72150
(870) 942-1306
Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Lindsey-Poyen Cemetery
Poyen, AR
Gladys Irene (Phillips) Batchelor


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gladys Irene (Phillips) Batchelor Obituary
Gladys Irene Phillips Batchelor of Poyen, Arkansas was born December 04, 1932 in Leola, Arkansas, the daughter of the late James Jordan Phillips and Katie Strong Phillips.
She was a member of Leola Methodist Church and was a devoted housewife and mother. She loved her family dearly and always enjoyed spending time with them.
Ms. Batchelor died Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Southern Trace Rehab and Care Center in Bryant at the age of 86.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gene Batchelor; brothers, Homer Phillips, Jimmy Phillips and Travis Phillips and a sister, Natalie McCracken.
Survivors: sons and daughters-in-law, , Gene and Debbie Batchelor, Bart and Tammy Batchelor all of Poyen; brothers, Billy Phillips and Clark Phillips; grandchildren, Chad Batchelor, Holly Beard, Misty Jarrett, Blade Batchelor, Jordan Batchelor, and Rebel Wetherington; great grandchildren, Sophie Beard, Chloe Beard, Brice Batchelor, Brylon Batchelor, Stetson Wetherington and Tucker Ray Jarrett and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Graveside service will be 10:00 A.M. Friday, March 29, 2019 at Lindsey-Poyen Cemetery in Poyen with Bro. Gary Copeland officiating. There will be no visitation.
Arrangements by Memorial Gardens Funeral Home of Sheridan (870) 942-1306. www.memorialgardenssheridan.com
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Mar. 28, 2019
