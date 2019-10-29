|
Glenda Faye Baker, age 85, of Malvern, surrounded by angels as her soul was taken to be with our Heavenly Father, Sunday, October 27, 2019 at the Arbor Oaks Nursing Home in Malvern.
She was born August 9, 1934 to the late James Glen and Ruby Irene Henson Nix of Malvern. She was raised in the Round Hill and Malvern area, after graduating from Malvern High School and a school of business in Little Rock, she started her first job as a clerk in the L.P. Gas Company. She later became manager, the name of the company changed but she continued working, after forty-seven years she was still working work the L.P. Gas Company but her health was beginning to cause her some troubles, so she was able to retire. She was a faithful member of Fair Haven Missionary Baptist Church, where she served as Secretary and Treasurer for many years. She loved singing in the choir and helping wherever she could to show her love for the Lord. Her hobbies were camping, fishing, skiing, reading, watching T.V. and spending time with her beloved family. Her nieces and great nephews were extra special to her, she always had time for each of them.
She is preceded in death by her devoted husband of fifty-six years, George Ruben Baker, Jr. to whom she married on September 12, 1951, also her father and mother, one brother, Dean Nix and a niece, Tonya Nix Verser.
She is survived by a sister-in-law Anita Nix of Magnet Cove; four nieces, Tammy Brown (Les) of Arkadelphia, Kim Nix of Hot Springs, Kristi Mosley (Michael) of Cabot, Fonda Burroughs (Curt) of Benton; nephew, Tommy Verser of Magnet Cove; seven great-nephews, James Dean Burgess of Los Angeles, CA. Christopher Brown of Fort Smith, Joshua Verser of Magnet Cove, Zachary Verser of Russellville, Chase Burroughs of Centerton, AR Matt and Luke Burroughs of Benton; and family and friends who loved her dearly.
Visitation will be Wednesday October 30, 2019 1:00pm. One hour prior to funeral service at Regency Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be Wednesday, October 30, 2019 2:00 pm at Regency Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Thomas Lackey officiating. Burial will be at Pleasant Hill Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Les Brown, Tommy Verser, Michael Mosley, Curt Burroughs, David Caddy, James Dean Burgess, Christopher Brown, and Harold Dean Lock.
Honorary pallbearers will be Dr. Bruce Burton, Michael Burton, Sylvia Lucy, a dear friend and roommate at Arbor Oaks Nursing Home.
The family would like to send our special thanks to the staff, nurses and aides at The Arbor Oaks Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center for the loving care that was given to our loved one.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Fairhaven Missionary Baptist Church, 910 Dawson, Malvern, AR. 72104.
Arrangements by Regency Funeral Home.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Oct. 29, 2019