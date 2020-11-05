Glenda H. Culpepper, age 84 of Jonesboro, Arkansas, and formerly of Malvern, died Sunday, November 1, 2020 in Jonesboro, Arkansas. She was born in Malvern on July 24, 1936 to the late Roy Humble and Willie Goza Humble. Glenda spent her earliest years in Donaldson, and moved with her family to Malvern when she was in sixth grade. Graduating from Malvern High School, she later attended the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville. She worked in the payroll department at Reynolds Metals for a number of years. After rearing her children, she finished her career as a secretary at Pratt Kindergarten. Glenda was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Malvern.
She is survived by her husband, Oren Ray Culpepper, to whom she was married on May 30, 1957; by two sons, Ray Culpepper and his wife, Kelli, also of Jonesboro, and Mike Culpepper and his wife, Chiyuki, of Virginia, her daughter, Lori Dinsmore and her husband, Jon, of Saranac, Michigan; four grandchildren, Lee, Cody, and Julia Culpepper, and Ciaran Dinsmore.
Glenda was also preceded in death by her sister, Roylyn Humble Taylor.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials take the form of contributions to the Alzheimer's Association
, 11300 N. Rodney Parham Road, Ste. 205-A, Little Rock, AR 72212, or to the charity of one's choice
.
Online condolences may be sent via jafunkfuneralhome.com.