|
|
Gordy Tracy age 70 of Hot Springs passed away August 23, 2019. He was born September 23, 1948 in Woodstock IL to Clarence Eugene and Eileen Brooks Tracy. Following high school, Gordy was drafted into the Army and served his country honorably. In addition to his regular duties he also served as a photographer. His bravery during the Vietnam War earned him 2 Bronze Star Medals as well as a Certificate of Appreciation for Faithful Performance of Duty. Gordy was also preceded in death by his mother Eileen Tracy and brother in law, Bob Sebren.
Before retiring to spend more time with his wife and family, he owned and operated Gordy's Body Shop in Malvern for 30+ years, where he made a positive impact on the body shop industry. Prior to learning the body shop business, he co-owned G&E Erection, a metal building erection company in Hot Springs.
Gordy was a loving husband, his wife, of 51 years, Sheila was the love of his life. He was also an amazing father, grandfather, brother, uncle and the best friend anyone could ask for. He loved with his whole heart and often told everyone how much he loved them.
Gordy loved to deer hunt and founded Buck Horn Hunting Club where he spent almost 30 deer seasons in search of the perfect deer.
Gordy was the life of any party as he lit up a room as soon as he walked in. He will be dearly missed by so many due to his charismatic charm, his crazy sense of humor and his big smile.
Survivors include his wife, the love of his life, Sheila Tracy, son, Tim Tracy, daughter Teresa (Sterling) Dodson, grandchildren, Blake (Caitlin) Dodson, Nathan Dodson, Tyler Tracy, and his beloved dog Jerry Lee, his father Clarence Tracy, brothers and sisters, Peg (Jim) Sprinkel, Jeff Tracy, Sue (Randy) Justus, Marilyn (Don) Yarahus, Roxanne (Steve) Shelton, Elaine (Bob) Behm, and Glenn (Lisa) Tracy, 19 nieces and nephews and a host of extended family as well as numerous best friends who loved him like family.
Visitation will be held Tuesday August 27, 2019 from 5-7pm at Regency Funeral Home.
Services Wednesday August 28, 2:00pm at Regency Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Jim Sprinkel and Kevin Steed officiating.
Arrangements by Regency Funeral Home. Sign the guest book at regencyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Aug. 27, 2019