Mrs. Grace Marie Hixon, of Donaldson, AR, went to be with the Lord on October 27, 2020. She was a devoted, Christian wife and mother.
She is survived by her son, Dennis (Mary Ann) Hixon, of Donaldson, AR, her daughter, Waynetta (Gary) Lloyd, of Donaldson, AR, and by many grand and great grandchildren along with nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at Atkinson Funeral Home Chapel at 5-7pm Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Funeral services will be held at Donaldson Missionary Baptist Church at 2pm Thursday, October 29, 2020.
Arrangements entrusted to Atkinson Funeral Home. All condolences and tributes can be made online at www.atkinsonfuneralhome.net