1/
Grace Marie Hixon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Grace's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Grace Marie Hixon, of Donaldson, AR, went to be with the Lord on October 27, 2020. She was a devoted, Christian wife and mother.
She is survived by her son, Dennis (Mary Ann) Hixon, of Donaldson, AR, her daughter, Waynetta (Gary) Lloyd, of Donaldson, AR, and by many grand and great grandchildren along with nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at Atkinson Funeral Home Chapel at 5-7pm Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Funeral services will be held at Donaldson Missionary Baptist Church at 2pm Thursday, October 29, 2020.
Arrangements entrusted to Atkinson Funeral Home. All condolences and tributes can be made online at www.atkinsonfuneralhome.net

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Malvern Daily Record from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Atkinson Funeral Home
126 E 2Nd St
Malvern, AR 72104
(501) 332-2711
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Atkinson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved