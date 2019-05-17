Grady Crain, age 95, of Malvern, Arkansas, completed his journey on Sunday, May 12, 2019. He was born on April 24, 1924, in Rison, Arkansas, to the union of the late Grady Judge Crain and Rosie Holmes-Crain. At an early age he dedicated his life to Christ while attending Liberty Hill Baptist Church, in Rison. Grady was married to the love of his life, Naomi Crain for over 68 years.

Mr. Crain was preceded in death by his afore-mentioned parents; three sisters: Cora Brown, Geraldine Jackson and Bobby Lee Adams; one brother-in-law, Ray Lea and a granddaughter, Mykayla Khadijah Crain.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife, Naomi Williams-Crain of Malvern; four sons: Fred Ross (Kimberly) of Flint, MI, Captain Gary Crain (Bonnie) of Springdale, AR, Attorney Gregory Crain (Paula) and Kelvin Crain (Amy) both of Malvern; one daughter, Phyllis Jackson (Larry) of Flint; one sister, Ruthie Mae Lea of Chicago, IL; one brother, Minister Robert Crain (Francine) of Helena, AR; twelve grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and a host of cherished nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

We will celebrate the life of Mr. Grady Crain at 10:00am on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at First Missionary Baptist Church Rockport at 530 Dr. James N. McCollum Drive in Malvern, with Rev. Melvin Jackson, Jr. delivering the eulogy. Mr. Crain's earthly body will be laid to rest at Perla Cemetery in Malvern. A visitation will be held at Brandon's Mortuary at 329 West Third Street in Malvern on Friday, May 17th, from 5:00 to 7:00pm.

Full obituary and online guest book: www.brandonsmortuary.com. Published in Malvern Daily Record on May 16, 2019