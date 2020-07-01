Greg W. Mowery
1957 - 2020
Greg W. Mowery, age 63, of Prattsville went to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Baptist-Little Rock Hospital surrounded by his family.  Greg was born in Malvern, May 14, 1957 to Willie Wayne and Patsy Sue (McDaniel) Mowery. He was a graduate of Poyen High School, Class of 1977, and was a retired commercial truck driver, and of the Baptist faith.  All that knew him, knew him for his joyful disposition and sweet nature. He enjoyed his family, watching CSI (all Locations), loved the dollar bets with Dick Walker on the Hog Games. Anytime you ask him how he's doing, his response was pretty good, heavy on the pretty part.  He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother Donald Ray Mowery.
He is survived by his two sisters; Donna Hardin (husband Hollis) of Poyen and Nelda Schoggin of Prattsville, niece Tracy Kilburn, nephews, Joshua Nichols and Brandon Hardin, great-niece Emily Nichols, great-nephews, Ryan Nichols, Michael Nichols,  and Mason Kilburn, numerous friends and extended family.
Visitation 1-2pm Sunday, June 28 at Regency, with Funeral services beginning at 2pm in the chapel with Brother Bobby Goodknight and Kevin Spurlin officiating. Burial in Neighbors Cemetery.  Pallbearers are Ray Sims, Billy Crouse, Mitch White, Ricky Mooney, Lester Webb, Mike Byrd and BoBo Hardin. Honorary Pallbearers are Dick Walker and Michael Schoggin.
Arrangements are by Regency Funeral Home.  You may sign the guestbook at regencyfuneralhome.com

Published in Malvern Daily Record from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Regency Funeral Home - Malvern
1839 Pine Bluff Street
Malvern, AR 72104
501-332-8688
July 1, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Regency Funeral Home
