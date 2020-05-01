Guwanna Renee Yarbrough, 42 of Malvern, Arkansas was born on April 1,1978 to the late Henry L. Yarbrough, Sr and Evelyn A. Yarbrough. She transitioned from labor to reward on Friday April 24,2020 at CHI St Vincent-Hot Springs. Guwanna accepted Christ at a young age. She attended Malvern Public Schools and was a 1996 graduate of Malvern High School. Guwanna became an employee at Andy's for many years until she became a Certified Nursing Assistant for over 15 years until her health declined her.
Guwanna was a caring, passionate, and quiet person. She loved everyone she encountered. When Guwanna entered the room, she brightened up everyone's mood no matter how they were feeling. She enjoyed watching the show chopped (the cooking show). Every time she cooked, she thought she was a part of the show.
Guwanna is preceded in death by her father Henry L. Yarbrough Sr. and two Aunt Lucille Yarbrough and Gloria D. Peevy.
To cherish her memories her mother Evelyn A. Yarbrough of Malvern,AR ; four sisters Jacqueline Yarbrough of Waldo, AR Tracy (Rev. Anthony T.) Jordan Sr, of Texarkana, TX , Tiffany Yarbrough of Malvern, AR and Demetria Delaney of Lawton, OK ; four brothers, Henry Lavail Yarbrough of Buckner, Larry (Bobbie) White of Malvern, AR , Fray (Reshaundra) Yarbrough of Fort Smith, AR and Henry Lee Yarbrough , Jr of Malvern, AR ; Two aunts Exia G Joe of Malvern, AR and Mary (James) Fredrick of Temecula, CA; One Uncle Clifton (Ethel) Yarbrough of Malvern, AR. Nieces and Nephews; she loved as her own Asijah Yarbrough, Ty'Qiana McDaniel, Desmond McDaniel and Day'Vaire Garland. Visitation: 3p-7p Friday, May 1, 2020 at funeral home. Graveside Service 2p Saturday, May 2nd, 2020. Services will be Live Streamed visit Guwanna Memorial Page for details. Arrangements Entrusted to Samuel L. Vance & Sons Funeral Directors www.samuellvanceandsons.com 337-0100
Published in Malvern Daily Record from May 1 to May 2, 2020.