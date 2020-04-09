|
Harold Anderton, age 78, of Malvern passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at NPMC. He was born July 4, 1941, in Sheridan, Arkansas to Louis "Bill" and Josie Whiteaker Anderton. Harold was a Sheridan High School graduate, Class of 1959, where he played basketball and was part of the 1958 State Championship Team and achieved All State in his Senior year, and then attended Henderson State Teachers College. He was baptized in the Sheridan Church of Christ. Harold was a store manage for Sears for many years in Missouri and Conway, and owned his own store in McAlester, Oklahoma. After retirement and moving back to Malvern he enjoyed golfing at the Lakeside Country Club Golf Club, as well as bowling and fishing.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Marvin, Delbert, and Garland Anderton.
Survivors are his wife of 59 years, Margie Collie Anderton, brother, Dwight Anderton of Kingsland, sister, Alice Webb of Memphis, TN, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside Services will be Friday, April 10, 1:00 pm with Brother Tony Williams officiating. Burial will be at Rest Haven Memorial Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Rick, Kirk, and Jon Paul Anderton and Blake Pennington.
Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Sheridan Class of 1959, and the Staff and Golfers of Lakeside Country Club Golf Club.
In Lieu of Flowers memorials may be made to the .
Arrangements by Regency Funeral Home. Sign the guest book at regencyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Apr. 9, 2020