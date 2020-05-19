Harold Canada
1939 - 2020
Harold E. Canada, 80, of Malvern, Arkansas passed away on Wednesday, May 14, 2020. He was born October 21, 1939 in Hot Spring County, Arkansas to John Rubin Canada and Myrtle G Beason. Harold worked at a Machinist with DLM and a member of Missionary Baptist Church in Malvern, Arkansas. He enjoyed visiting and drinking coffee with his buddies.
Harold is preceded in death by his parents, Three brothers; Carl Canada, James Canada and Wayne Canada, a Sister; June Cottrill.
Harold is survived by Son; Richard and wife JoAnn Canada of California. Sister in-law; Fay Canada, Cousins, two Aunts, Caregivers; Candy and Greg, and many, many friends, coffee drinking buddies, and several nieces and nephews.
Special Thanks to the staff of Kindred Hospice.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Guest may leave a condolence at www.atkinsonfuneralhome.net
Arrangements entrusted to Atkinson Funeral Home in Malvern, AR.

Published in Malvern Daily Record from May 19 to May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
J A Funk Funeral Home
318 Ash St
Malvern, AR 72104
(501) 332-4625
