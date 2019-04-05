Harold Chavers of Batesville passed away on March 31, 2019. Harold was born May 30, 1951, to the late Carthel and Fredith Chavers.

Harold was of Baptist faith; he was a decorated veteran, a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother with a heart of gold, and nerves of steel that always put others needs above his own. Harold was also an avid outdoorsman and pet lover who had a great sense of humor.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Brenda Kai; his parents; one brother; two sisters; two grandsons, and one great-grandson.

He is survived by his daughters, and sons-in-law, Lisa Chavers of Texarkana, Nechia Mayhue (Jeremy) of Arkaldelphia, Shasta Farner (Lee) of Chatsworth, GA and Julie Bennett (Ricky) of Caryville, TN. He also leaves behind 15 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren, and a sister and brother-in-law.

A memorial service will be held 5:00 pm Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Atkinson Funeral Home Chapel in Malvern, AR with Todd McElroy officiating. A graveside service will be held at a later date with military honors.

Flowers may be sent to Atkinson Funeral Home.

Arrangements entrusted to Atkinson Funeral Home in Malvern. Guests may leave online condolences at www.atkinsonfuneralhome.net Published in Malvern Daily Record on Apr. 5, 2019