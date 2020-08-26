1/1
Hazel Lee Griggs Jones
1941 - 2020
Hazel Lee Griggs Jones age 79 of Malvern passed away August 25th 2020. She was born July 14th 1941 in Malvern to Carl Lawson and Katherine Dale Russell Griggs. Hazel graduated from Malvern High School, worked as the bookkeeper for Malvern Hardware until retiring on disability in the 80's. She was a lifetime member of Keith United Methodist Church where she had an active role as choir director, past United Methodist Women President and was on the church board. She was the first woman elected as an alderman in Malvern and she was active in her son's life including Cub Scout den mother, school activities and church activities. Other that her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Robert E. (Bob) Jones, and a brother Joe Griggs.

Survivors include her son: Dr. Robert (Robbie) Griggs Jones, brother: Gary (Patty) Griggs, sister-in-law: Cathy Griggs, and numerous nieces and nephews and special friends: Joe and Joy Faucett.

Private Family services will be held at Rockport Cemetery with Rev. Jeff Ladd officiating. Honorary pallbearers will be Members of Keith United Methodist Church, and Staff of Encore Healthcare and Rehabilitation.

Memorial can be made to Keith Memorial United Methodist Church, 513 Fairview Street, Malvern AR 72104.

Arrangements are by Regency Funeral Home. Sign the guest book at regencyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Malvern Daily Record from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
August 26, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Regency Funeral Home
