|
|
Hazel W. Allen Wilson, 101, was born August 18, 1917 at the home of her parents, Richard and Lizzie Allen, in the Shiloh Community, Grant County, Arkansas and entered heaven on June 17, 2019. In 1939 she married Shelton M. Wilson. An avid gardener, she produced gardens of vegetables from 1939 until 2015 and was known as well for her flowers. In her early years, Hazel was a member of Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church.
Survivors include: Nephews: James Ross of Medford, Oregon; Harold Ross of Anderson, California; Gary, Danny, Dennis Allen, and Roy Wilson of Grant County. Niece: Sharon Holliman of Palestine and cousin Jean Wilson Duck.
Visitation will be Tuesday night, 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Buie Funeral Home in Sheridan.
Services will be held at Buie Funeral Home Chapel on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Burial will follow at New Hope Cemetery in Grant County.
Arrangements by Buie Funeral Home of Sheridan (870) 942-3231. Sign online guestbook at www.buiefuneralhome.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on June 18, 2019