More Obituaries for Helen Riggan
Helen Riggan


1933 - 2020
Helen Riggan Obituary
Helen Riggan, age 86, of Malvern passed away Monday, February 10, 2020. She was born August 29, 1933, in Prescott, Arkansas the daughter of the late David and Agnes McKinzey Nugent. Helen was a member of Oak Grove Assembly of God. She enjoyed doing crafts, sewing, working in her yard and flowers. Other than her parents, she is preceded in death by four brothers and two sisters.
Survivors, husband, whom she married on October 4, 1974, Jewell Riggan of Malvern; son, Jason Dewayne Riggan (Patricia) of Malvern; daughters, Loveda Duvall (Gary) of Malvern and Mary Helen Donham (Martin) of Santa Anna, Texas; grandchildren, Janie Elizabeth Gibson, Jason Randall Gibson, Steven Pilcher, Traci Snyder, Jason Dewayne Riggan, Devan Riggan, Dawnielle Hughes and Aaron Riggan; great grandchildren, Mati Helen Schoggins, Brooke Snyder, Blake Snyder, Brennan Pilcher, Brittney Pilcher, Kaylee Elizabeth Sowell and Jason "Jay" Gibson.
Services are private.
Rev. Gary Duvall will officiate service. Pallbearers will be Scott Keenom, Craig Dunn, Kyle Snyder, Blake Snyder, Jason Gibson and Jay Gibson.
Arrangements by Regency Funeral Home. Sign the guest book at regencyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Feb. 12, 2020
