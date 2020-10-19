Helen Jenkins Robertson, age 84 of Glen Rose passed away Friday October 16, 2020 in Hot Springs. Helen was born November 11, 1935 in Glen Rose, the daughter of the late Curtis L. and Hester Allen Jenkins. Helen was a graduate of Glen Rose High School in 1953 playing basketball there 6 years. After then she attended Ouachita Vo-Tech School where she graduated in 1972 as a LPN. Helen retired from HSC Memorial Hospital after 23 years of service. She was a member of Glen Rose Missionary Baptist Church joining and baptized in 1950, where she sang in the choir. Helen was a member of Order of the Eastern Star.
Helen loved to square dance, cook, make jellies, jams, preserves, canned many things from her garden, crocheting, and sewed for her family and work in her flower beds. Helen was preceded in death by her parents, husband of 63 years to whom she married March 7, 1953, Kenneth N. Robertson, son, Dewayne Robertson, brother, Winston Jenkins, and sister, Dorothy Ditzig.
Survivors are her son, Lyndon Robertson (wife Sonja) of Glen Rose, daughter-in-law, Rita Robertson, grandchildren, Leah Brown (Jeremy), Lisa Norwood (William), Josh Robertson (Jessica) all of Glen Rose and Nikki Robertson of Fayetteville; great-grandchildren, Baylee and Rylee Brown, Anthony and Brooklynn Robertson and Drake and Knox Norwood, brother, Leon Jenkins (Pat) of Malvern, Sisters, Charlotte Walters (Jim) of Glen Rose, and Virginia Rudolph (Gary) of Glenwood, Uncle, Temon Jenkins (Geraldine) of Glen Rose, and numerous Nieces, Nephews and Cousins.
Visitation will be Sunday October 18, from 2:00PM until 3:00PM at the Glen Rose Missionary Baptist Church and then Graveside services will be at 3:30PM at Fairplay Cemetery with Brothers Gary Copeland and Temon Jenkins officiating.
Pallbearers are Josh Robertson, Jeremy Brown, William Norwood, Jerry Skinner, Lyndon Robertson, David Cooper, Steve Cash and Ralph Speer.
Honorary pallbearers are Dr. Larry Brashears, Marcia Rogers, Betty Gardiner, Tami Cash, Lee Robertson, Monalee Branch, Jessica Garrick, Dub Cooper, and her grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Glen Rose Missionary Baptist Church, 928 Traskwood, Malvern.
Arrangements by Regency Funeral Home.