|
|
Helga Huber (Schneider), age 86 of Glen Rose passed away Sunday August 4, 2019 at Encore Healthcare. She was born February 11, 1933, in Transylvania (Bistritz) Romania to Johann and Berta (Hennrich) Poschner. She was a homemaker and of the Lutheran faith. Helga lived an adventurous life having lived in Romania, Buenos Aries Argentina, Cleveland Ohio, and retired to Hot Springs Village. She finally joined her son in Traskwood (Glen Rose). She was very active as an artist and specialized in pottery. Helga always loved meeting and talking to people.
She was preceded in death by parents, her husband of seventeen years, Ricardo Schneider and second husband of seventeen years Ignaz Huber, and brother, Kurt Poschner.
Survivors include her sons Richard Schneider (wife Stephanie) of Berkley Michigan and Gary Schneider (wife Ramona Lambert) of Glen Rose, grandchildren Jacob Schneider (wife Kathi) of Florida, Natalie Schneider (husband Cory Smith) of Berkley, Michigan and Nicole Schneider of Glen Rose.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
Cremation arrangements by Regency Funeral Home. Sign the guest book at regencyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Aug. 7, 2019