Home

POWERED BY

Services
Regency Funeral Home - Malvern
1839 Pine Bluff Street
Malvern, AR 72104
501-332-8688
Resources
More Obituaries for Helga Huber (Schneider)
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helga Huber (Schneider)


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helga Huber (Schneider) Obituary
Helga Huber (Schneider), age 86 of Glen Rose passed away Sunday August 4, 2019 at Encore Healthcare. She was born February 11, 1933, in Transylvania (Bistritz) Romania to Johann and Berta (Hennrich) Poschner. She was a homemaker and of the Lutheran faith. Helga lived an adventurous life having lived in Romania, Buenos Aries Argentina, Cleveland Ohio, and retired to Hot Springs Village. She finally joined her son in Traskwood (Glen Rose). She was very active as an artist and specialized in pottery. Helga always loved meeting and talking to people.
She was preceded in death by parents, her husband of seventeen years, Ricardo Schneider and second husband of seventeen years Ignaz Huber, and brother, Kurt Poschner.
Survivors include her sons Richard Schneider (wife Stephanie) of Berkley Michigan and Gary Schneider (wife Ramona Lambert) of Glen Rose, grandchildren Jacob Schneider (wife Kathi) of Florida, Natalie Schneider (husband Cory Smith) of Berkley, Michigan and Nicole Schneider of Glen Rose.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
Cremation arrangements by Regency Funeral Home. Sign the guest book at regencyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Aug. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helga's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Regency Funeral Home - Malvern
Download Now