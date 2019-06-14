Henry Andrew Stadler, age 85 of Malvern, died Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock. He was born on January 9, 1934 in Baltimore, Maryland to the late Joseph Stadler and Barbara Zimmerer Stadler. Reared and educated in Maryland, he had been a resident of Malvern since 1961. Henry was one of Jehovah's Witnesses. He had worked for Bethlehem Steel in Maryland, and later worked in the local office of General Cable.

He is survived by his wife, Ida Robertson Stadler, to whom he was married in 1961; by three sons, Raymond Stadler (Virginia) of New Orleans, David Stadler and Lenny Stadler, both of Malvern; six grandchildren, Ryan Stadler (Lexi), Alex Stadler, (Angela), Victoria Burcham (Miles), Chesney and Avery Stadler, A. J. Stadler (Hope); and a great-grandson, Ambrose; a sister, Mary; a brother Charles, and a daughter-in-law, Paula Stadler.

Also preceding Henry in death were seven siblings and a daughter-in-law, Charlotte Stadler.

A memorial service will be held at two o'clock Saturday afternoon, June 15, 2019, in the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 611 Collie Road, Malvern, under the direction of J. A. Funk Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be sent via jafunkfuneralhome.com. Published in Malvern Daily Record on June 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary