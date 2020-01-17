|
Henry Leon Wright, age 94, of The Woodlands, Texas passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020. He was born May 31, 1925, in Malvern, the son of the late Joseph Milas and Ethel Belle Cunningham Wright. Henry earned a Bachelor of Civil Engineering degree from the University of Arkansas, served in the United States Army and worked as a civil engineer for Natural Gas Pipeline Company of America. He was a member of the Bridgeport Lions' Club, Bridgeport Chamber of Commerce and Gideon's International. Henry was also a member of The Woodlands First United Methodist Church. Other than his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Jean Tomlinson Wright; son, Timothy Leon Wright; brother, Jay Hugh Wright; sisters, Audrey Wright Wheat, Ruth Wright Goodman and Fannie Dora Wright.
Left to cherish his memory, son, Kent Michael Wright of Spring, Texas; daughter, Tonya Wright Brackett (husband, Bart) of The Woodlands, Texas; grandchildren, Lezlie Brackett Herm (husband, Kyle) and Shannon Wright; great-grandchildren, Sloane Herm, Lane Herm, Eden Herm and Farris Assaf; nephew, Monroe Wheat and nieces, Polly Wheat Kizer and Carolyn Wheat Jones.
Visitation will be Friday, January 17 from 5:00-7:00pm at Regency Funeral Home.
Funeral Service will be Saturday, January 18 at 1:00pm at Big Creek Missionary Baptist Church with Brother Mark Thornton officiating. Burial will follow at Big Creek Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Travis Wright, Clay Wright, Kyle Herm, Casey Jones, Jeff Jones and Neil McKnight. Honorary pallbearer will be Monroe Wheat.
Arrangements are by Regency Funeral Home, Malvern. You may sign the guestbook at www.regencyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Jan. 16, 2020