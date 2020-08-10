1/
Herschel D. "Sonny" Burks
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Herschel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Herschel D. "Sonny" Burks, age 95, died Thursday, August 6, 2020. He was born in Norphlet, Arkansas (Union County) on July 7, 1925 to the late Earnest Burks and Zada Donaghey Burks. Reared and educated in Hot Spring County, he was the owner and operator of Sonny's Taxicab in Malvern for many years. Sonny was part of The Greatest Generation, serving in the United States Navy during World War 2. To all who knew him, he was a good, honest man.

He is survived by a son, Bruce Burks and his wife, Brenda of Bismarck, and a daughter, Paula Burks of Bryant; six grandchildren, and 18 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Mildred, Alberta, and Shirley; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Sonny was also preceded in death by a son, David Burks, a daughter, Sherry Burks, and a sister, Helen Adams.

A family graveside service was held in Shadowlawn Cemetery under the direction of J. A. Funk Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be sent via jafunkfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Malvern Daily Record from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J A Funk Funeral Home
318 Ash St
Malvern, AR 72104
(501) 332-4625
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J A Funk Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved