Herschel D. "Sonny" Burks, age 95, died Thursday, August 6, 2020. He was born in Norphlet, Arkansas (Union County) on July 7, 1925 to the late Earnest Burks and Zada Donaghey Burks. Reared and educated in Hot Spring County, he was the owner and operator of Sonny's Taxicab in Malvern for many years. Sonny was part of The Greatest Generation, serving in the United States Navy during World War 2. To all who knew him, he was a good, honest man.
He is survived by a son, Bruce Burks and his wife, Brenda of Bismarck, and a daughter, Paula Burks of Bryant; six grandchildren, and 18 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Mildred, Alberta, and Shirley; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Sonny was also preceded in death by a son, David Burks, a daughter, Sherry Burks, and a sister, Helen Adams.
A family graveside service was held in Shadowlawn Cemetery under the direction of J. A. Funk Funeral Home.
