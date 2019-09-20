|
Hollis McDermott, 83, of Malvern passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019 in Little Rock. He was born June 10, 1936, in Donaldson, the son of the late Ansley and Mary Melvina Sandage McDermott. Hollis was a minister for 60 years, pastored eleven different churches in Arkansas, Texas and Maryland. He was a member of Second Baptist Church in Malvern. Other than his parents, he is preceded in death by his siblings, Lile, Kenneth, Gene and Iva Mae.
Survivors include his wife, whom he married on August 26, 1960, Patsy Gray McDermott of Malvern; sons, Terry McDermott of Crossett and Joey McDermott (Kristie) of Malvern; brothers, Benny McDermott and Carlon McDermott (Pat) and grandchildren, Taylor (Quinton), Tori (Cody), Maddie, Anna (Tyler) and Van and great grandchildren, Eden, Freya, Bear and Judah.
Visitation will be Friday, September 20 from 5:00-7:00pm at Regency Funeral Home.
Services will be Saturday, September 21 at 2:00pm Regency Funeral Home Chapel with Brothers Don Goodman, Keith Rowton and Ronnie Hardin officiating. Burial will be at Jones Cemetery in Brown Springs. Pallbearers will be Randy McDermott, Gary McDermott, Chris Voss, Tracy McDermott, Jeff McDermott, Eli Gray, David Selph, Mike Gray and John Chandler. Honorary pallbearers will be Steve McDermott, Shane Pierce and Tracy Pierce.
Memorials can be made to the Amazon Project through Second Baptist Church in Malvern.
