Horace Raymond Tubberville, age 76, of Bad Vilbel, Germany, formerly of Hot Springs, Arkansas passed away on September 24, 2018. He was born September 13, 1942, in Hot Springs, Arkansas to Raymond and Mamie (Garner) Tubberville.

Horace served in and retired from the US Army after 23 years of service. He served primarily as a radio broadcaster for the Armed Forces Network in Germany. He spent another twenty years as a civilian broadcaster for the Armed forces Network, He had a love for music, played guitar, keyboard and was an incredible singer. He also loved classic cars and owned several nice classics during his life.

He was preceded in death by his parents and six siblings, Wanda Tubberville, Wayne Tubberville, Evelyn (Polly) Wilson, James Tubberville, Quentin Mitchell Freeman, and Bruce Freeman.

He is survived by his wife, the love of his life Ursula (Mattes) Tubberville. They were married for nearly fifty years. Other survivors include siblings, Norma Anderson (Tim) of Hot Springs, Darrell Tubberville of Malvern, Steve Freeman of Malvern, Michael Freeman (Carolyn) of Malvern, and George Wilson (husband of Polly Wilson), numerous nieces and nephews, and many other friends and relatives.

A Memorial service will be held at the Regency Funeral Chapel in Malvern, Arkansas on April 24, 2019 at 1:00 pm. Interment will be at Oak Bower Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorials in Horace's honor to the .

