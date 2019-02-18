|
Hubert Cletus Bailey, Jr, age 65 passed away Jan. 31, 2019. He was born Sept. 7, 1953 in Hot Spring County to the late Hubert C. Bailey, Sr. and Charleen Almeda Hohrine Bailey. He worked as a hairdresser for many years. He was of the Baptist faith. He is survived by 4 sisters Wanda Corley, Anne Bailey, Kathryn Ellis (Harlen), of Malvern and Julie Bailey of Hot Springs. Nieces Sherri Alston, Kim Caldwell- Nephews Sean Byrd, Stacy Clandy, Jon Shirley, Blake Shirley. There will be no service at this time.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Feb. 12, 2019