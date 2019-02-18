Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Hubert Bailey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hubert Cletus Bailey Jr

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Hubert Cletus Bailey Jr Obituary
Hubert Cletus Bailey, Jr, age 65 passed away Jan. 31, 2019. He was born Sept. 7, 1953 in Hot Spring County to the late Hubert C. Bailey, Sr. and Charleen Almeda Hohrine Bailey. He worked as a hairdresser for many years. He was of the Baptist faith. He is survived by 4 sisters Wanda Corley, Anne Bailey, Kathryn Ellis (Harlen), of Malvern and Julie Bailey of Hot Springs. Nieces Sherri Alston, Kim Caldwell- Nephews Sean Byrd, Stacy Clandy, Jon Shirley, Blake Shirley. There will be no service at this time.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Feb. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.