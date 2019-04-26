|
Huey P. "Buddy" Shovan, age 74 of White Hall passed away Thursday April 25, 2019. He was born February 1, 1945, in Jonesboro, Louisiana to William Rueben and Lizzie Eurie (Aldy) Shovan. He was an electrician, owner and operator of Arkansas Power Equipment. He loved to work.
He was preceded in death by his parents, son Paul Pierce Shovan, daughter Linda Renee Shovan Cox, and sister Lula Mae Sowell.
Survivors include his wife of 54 years Linda Mae (Henderson) Shovan, son William Ray Shovan of Rison, daughter Darla Edwards (Darren) of Malvern, brother Eugene Dunn (Jolene) of Hot Springs, sisters Ann Hester (Marvin) of Pine Bluff, Janelle Casey (James) of Little Rock, Dorothy Green (Howard) of Woodlawn, Deb Schubert, grandchildren Stephanie Turner Armstrong (Ryan), Tyler Turner (Brianna), Ashleigh Cox, Talor Weatherly, William Ray Shovan, Jr., Jaclyn Harrison (James), Tara Edwards, great grandchildren Brynlee Turner, Blade Turner, Sawyer Armstrong, Ravyn Armstrong, Renee Cox and Sloan Harrison
Visitation will be Sunday April 28, 2:00-4:00 pm at Regency Funeral Home.
Services will be Monday April 29, 10:30 am at Regency Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Chris Dixon officiating. Burial will be at Center Campground Cemetery near Prague Community.
Pallbearers will be Jimmy Sorrells, Johnny Arnold, Marvin Hester, Jay Priest, Frankie Henderson, James Ray Henderson, Stan Motsinger, and Shawn Dunn.
Arrangements by Regency Funeral Home. Sign the guest book at regencyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Apr. 27, 2019