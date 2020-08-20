Hugh David Owen, age 80, went to be with the Lord August 11, 2020. David was born in Conway, Arkansas, July 26, 1940, and lived most of his adult life in Pine Bluff. There he served as Chairman of the Jefferson Count Republican Party and worked as an accountant before retiring to Malvern for the past nineteen years.
He is predeceased by his parents, William Hugh and Iris Searcy Owen, and his sister, Cherie June Owen. He is survived by his brother, Benjamin R. Owen and Ben's wife, Elaine.
David like outdoor activities especially fishing, hunting, trapping, and hiking, but he also enjoyed indoor interests such as playing Scrabble and attending Gospel music concerts.
David played football for the White Hall Bulldogs and for the Malvern Leopards, lettering for both teams. After graduating from Ouachita Baptist College with a degree in accounting, he obtained at age twenty-five his credentials as a Certified Public Accountant, which was his lifelong occupation.
David served in the Arkansas National Guard for six years and assisted in quelling a riot in Pine Bluff when Martin Luther King was assassinated in 1968.
David was a faithful Baptist and a member of the First Baptist Church of Malvern where his funeral will be conducted Monday, August 24, at 11:00 A.M. with visitation preceding at 10:00 A.M. and burial to follow at Rest Haven Memorial Park.
