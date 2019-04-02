Hurshel "Pete" Dolen Talley, age 97 of Malvern passed away Friday March 29, 2019. He was born January 1, 1922, in Poplar Bluff, Missouri to the late Frank and Pearl (Wilbanks) Talley. He was a carpenter by trade but his love was preaching the Gospel as a Pentecostal preacher. Pete was a workaholic, but enjoyed gardening and being with his family especially his grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, spouse of 59 years, Bess Marine (Carter) Talley to whom he married December 18, 1941, daughter-in-law Billie Talley and granddaughter Yvette Culverson.

Survivors include his sons Dan Talley (Ann) of Malvern, Lynn Talley (Freda) of Glen Rose, daughter Janet Rutledge (Raymond) of Malvern, grandchildren Jan Long (Mike), Betsy Launius (Chad), Danette Verucchi, Danny Talley, Jr. (Cindy), Felicia Ruckstul (Paul), Kevin Talley (Brandy), sixteen great grandchildren and eight great-great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Sunday, March 31, 4:00- 6:00 pm at Regency Funeral Home.

Graveside Service will be Monday April 1, 2:00 pm at Resthaven Cemetery with Brother Britt Brooks and Mike Long officiating.

Pallbearers will be Wesley and Chad Launius, Paul Ruckstul, Chris Talley, John Verrucchi, Martin and Sam Talley, Danny Talley, Jr.

Honorary pallbearers will be Eddie Conklin, Mike Jett, Encore Staff, Dr. Larry Brashears and Dr. Ray Bollen.

Published in Malvern Daily Record on Apr. 2, 2019