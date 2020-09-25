1/1
Ilena "Butch" (Harris) Cox
1924 - 2020
Ileana "Butch" Harris Cox, age 96, of Malvern passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at her home.  She was born September 21, 1924, in Malvern, the daughter of the late Gust Alfonzo and Ada Blasingame Harris.  Butch was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Malvern and the Hot Spring County Garden Club.  She enjoyed knitting, country music concerts and enjoyed having fun with her family.  Other than her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Lewis "Max" Maxwell Cox, whom she married on July 3, 1945 and her great grandson, Connor M. Cox.
 
Survivors, daughter, Susan Draper of Malvern sons, Ernie Cox (Sherry) of Malvern and Dr. Lewis Cox (Charlotte) of Hot Springs; grandchildren, Nikki White (Chris) of Malvern, Chad Cox (Chrystal) of Bentonville, Mark Looper (Joanie) of Sheridan and Katelyn Eason (Joshua), Breanne Dunn (Kristopher), Benjamin Cox all of Hot Springs; great grandchildren, Elli White, Addi White, Aiden Rios, Lillian Cox, Kallen Dunn, Karoline Dunn, Chance Draper and Jesus Elias. Butch is also survived by numerous friends and her church family.
 
Visitation will be held Saturday, September 26 from 1:30-3:00pm at Regency Funeral Home.
 
Graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 26 at 3:30pm at Shadowlawn Cemetery with Pastor Ron Ray officiating.  Pallbearers will be her grandsons and son-in-law's.
 
The family would like to give a special thanks for her caregivers, Toni Parks and Mary Carolyn Baker.
 
Arrangements by Regency Funeral Home. Sign the guest book at regencyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Malvern Daily Record from Sep. 25 to Sep. 26, 2020.
September 25, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Regency Funeral Home
