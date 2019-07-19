Irene Roark, of Malvern, died Thursday, July 18, 2019 in Hot Springs. She was born in Malvern to the late Harry Otts and Eva Allen Otts. Reared and educated in Hot Spring County, she attended Glen Rose and Magnet Cove schools. Irene attended Reyburn Creek Missionary Baptist Church. She loved to garden and was a talented quilter. She was the widow of the late Robert Roark, who preceded her in death in 2001. For many years, she planted pine trees in surrounding forests, averaging between 50,000 and 100,000 trees per year! She helped her husband in their business, Roark Construction, as bookkeeper.

She is survived by her children, Bobby Otts (Connie) of Salem Community near Benton, Guy Glen Roark (Sarah) of Prattsville, Tony Roark (Martha) of Glen Rose, Morris Roark (Carrie) of Poyen, Sissy Hughes (Britt) of Malvern, Linda Kay Steele (Dudley), and Mechelle Crenshaw (John), all of Poyen; one sister, Shirley Murberger of Malvern; 14 grandchildren, Brad Landreth, Matt Hughes, Andrew Steele, Dalton Crenshaw, Jason Roark, Cherie Newcomb, Julie Hathcock, Jill Russell Jessica Crenshaw, Amy Henson, Samantha Steele, Missy Roark, Aleigha Garner, and Kyleigh Garner; and by 19 great-grandchildren.

Irene was also preceded in death by 8 siblings, Ollie Otts, Delton Otts, Clodell Herrington, Robbie Fite, Nodie Goodman, Opal Rimmer, Cora Lee Ewing, and Odel Otts.

Visitation will be from five until seven o'clock Sunday evening, July 21, 2019 at J. A. Funk Funeral Home.

Graveside services will be at ten o'clock Monday morning, July 22, 2019 at Lindsey-Poyen Cemetery with Brother Todd Bray officiating and Ersel McDaniel assisting.

Grandsons and great-grandson, Spencer Newcomb will be honorary pallbearers.

Memorials may take the form of donations to the Poyen Veterans Memorial, c/o Jewel Dean Walker, 40 Walker Lane, Poyen, AR 72128

