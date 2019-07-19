Home

POWERED BY

Services
J A Funk Funeral Home
318 Ash St
Malvern, AR 72104
(501) 332-4625
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Roark
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene Roark

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Irene Roark Obituary
Irene Roark, of Malvern, died Thursday, July 18, 2019 in Hot Springs. She was born in Malvern to the late Harry Otts and Eva Allen Otts. Reared and educated in Hot Spring County, she attended Glen Rose and Magnet Cove schools. Irene attended Reyburn Creek Missionary Baptist Church. She loved to garden and was a talented quilter. She was the widow of the late Robert Roark, who preceded her in death in 2001. For many years, she planted pine trees in surrounding forests, averaging between 50,000 and 100,000 trees per year! She helped her husband in their business, Roark Construction, as bookkeeper.
She is survived by her children, Bobby Otts (Connie) of Salem Community near Benton, Guy Glen Roark (Sarah) of Prattsville, Tony Roark (Martha) of Glen Rose, Morris Roark (Carrie) of Poyen, Sissy Hughes (Britt) of Malvern, Linda Kay Steele (Dudley), and Mechelle Crenshaw (John), all of Poyen; one sister, Shirley Murberger of Malvern; 14 grandchildren, Brad Landreth, Matt Hughes, Andrew Steele, Dalton Crenshaw, Jason Roark, Cherie Newcomb, Julie Hathcock, Jill Russell Jessica Crenshaw, Amy Henson, Samantha Steele, Missy Roark, Aleigha Garner, and Kyleigh Garner; and by 19 great-grandchildren.
Irene was also preceded in death by 8 siblings, Ollie Otts, Delton Otts, Clodell Herrington, Robbie Fite, Nodie Goodman, Opal Rimmer, Cora Lee Ewing, and Odel Otts.
Visitation will be from five until seven o'clock Sunday evening, July 21, 2019 at J. A. Funk Funeral Home.
Graveside services will be at ten o'clock Monday morning, July 22, 2019 at Lindsey-Poyen Cemetery with Brother Todd Bray officiating and Ersel McDaniel assisting.
Grandsons and great-grandson, Spencer Newcomb will be honorary pallbearers.
Memorials may take the form of donations to the Poyen Veterans Memorial, c/o Jewel Dean Walker, 40 Walker Lane, Poyen, AR 72128
Online condolences may be sent via jafunkfuneralhome.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on July 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now