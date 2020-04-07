|
Irvin Clark Mosby, 77, of Malvern, AR. passed away on April 4, 2020. Clark was born to the late Claude and Vivian Mosby on October 1, 1942 in McClure, IL. Clark is preceded in death by his parents, two brothers: Henry Lee Mosby and Norman Dean Mosby. Clark is survived by his Wife; Patricia Mosby, Brother; Dale Keith Mosby (Judy), Daughter; Cassindra Byers (Jeff Feldmann), Son; Gregory Mosby (Amy Robb), Granddaughter; Amanda Crosby (Josh Crosby), and Four Great Grandchildren; Trenton, Layton Russell, Landon and Lily Crosby.
Graveside services will be privately held at Rockport Cemetery. Visitation is restricted to immediate family.
Arrangements entrusted to Atkinson Funeral Home in Malvern.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Apr. 7, 2020