|
|
Isla Laird, age 85, of Hot Springs passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 with her loving family by her side. She was born February 21, 1934, in Tulip, Arkansas the daughter of the late Roy and Mary D. Caughman. Isla was an active member at Shorewood Hills United Methodist Church for sixty years. Isla enjoyed gardening, cooking and browsing flea markets but her greatest pleasure was spending time with family. Her great-grandchildren Davis and Drew were her pride and joy.
Other than her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Billy Gene Laird; sisters, Selina Rodgers, Rowena Caraway, Ann Rodgers; brother, Charlton Caughman and grandchild, Tabatha.
Survivors, son, Rickey Laird of Hot Springs; daughter, Lesa Cate (Terry) of Malvern; sister; Mary Jo Voss of Malvern; grandchildren, Brittany Addington (John) of Benton and Kevin Cate (Kerin) of Irving, Texas; great grandchildren, Davis and Drew Addington, numerous beloved nieces and nephews and a host of many friends.
Visitation will be Friday, January 31 from 6:00-8:00pm at Regency Funeral Home.
Funeral Service will be Saturday, February 1 at 10:00am at Regency Funeral Home with Reverend Troy Cate and Brother Steven Caraway officiating. Burial will follow at Hickory Grove Cemetery in Bismarck.
Pallbearers will be William Voss, Bryan Rodgers, Rickey Richardson, Kevin Cate, Steven Caraway, Austin Voss, John Addington and Justin Richardson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Shorewood Hills United Methodist Church of Jones Mill, Arkansas via 318 West Narroway Street, Benton AR 72015.
Arrangements by Regency Funeral Home of Malvern, Arkansas. You may sign the guestbook at www.regencyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Jan. 30, 2020