Jackie Thurman Scott age 75 of Huntsville, AR died June 29, 2020 at Fayetteville, AR after a brief illness. He was born August 14, 1944 at Star City, AR to Harold and Ulma Scott.
Raised in Southern Arkansas, Jackie had a profound love for the outdoors. When he wasn't working in his window business, you could find him fishing, hunting, camping or riding side by sides. Jackie loved spending time with his family and if that time was spent outdoors, you could bet he was happiest.
He is preceded in death by his parents and brother; Bobby Scott. He is survived by his wife Fran, their sons; Jason (Carri) and Jeremy (Jenifer), three grandchildren; Ashley, Whitney and Kate, one great grandchild, Ian, and brothers Franklin (Molly) and Speck (Linda).
In honor of Jackie, there will be a visitation at Regency Funeral Home, Sunday July 5, from 5:00pm to 7:00pm.
Graveside services will be 11:00am, Monday July 6, at Philadelphia Cemetery, 2511 Hwy 190 S, Prattsville, AR 72129. Pallbearers; Mark Scott, Shane Scott, Mike Phillips, Gene Scott, Eddie Shockley and Jon Moore. Honorary pallbearers; members of the Malvern Hunting Club.
Arrangements are by Regency Funeral Home. You may sign the guestbook at regencyfuneralhome.com