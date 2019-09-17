|
Jade Alison Henslee, age 36 of Malvern, died unexpectedly at her home on September 16, 2019. She was born on April 10, 1983 in Benton to Lance Henslee and the former Barbara Otts. Jade was reared and educated in Magnet Cove, graduating from Magnet Cove High School. She attended Ouachita Vo-Tech, now College of the Ouachitas. A lover of all animals, as a young girl, she enjoyed participating in horse shows. She would adopt stray animals and bring them home, where they would thrive, and helped find homes for many discarded pets. Jade was a Christian and loved her children dearly.
Her survivors include her daughters, Jacey Cox and Emma Rose; her parents, Barbara and Ken McKinley; her father and step-mother, Lance and Regina Henslee; a brother, Hunter Vincent (Emily), a sister, Jenna Langston (Jamal), a half-sister, Taylor Fuller (Colin), grandparents, Linda and Jimmy Otts, step-grandfather, Mike Golden and the late Sandra Golden; and her special Aunt Gigi.
A memorial service will be held at two o'clock Wednesday afternoon, September 18, 2019, in the chapel of J. A. Funk Funeral Home with Brother Kevin Hunt officiating.
Memorials may be made to Stop Animal Cruelty, P.O. Box 1521, Malvern, AR 72104.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Sept. 17, 2019