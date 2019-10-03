|
|
On October 2, 2019, James A. Daniel of Malvern went to be with the Lord. He was born on November 24, 1939 in Malvern, the son of Riley Bartley and Marcille Daniel. He retired from Alcoa after many years.
He loved his family and his South Main Baptist Church family. He enjoyed spending his Monday evenings at the Hot Spring County Moose Lodge. James was an avid fisher and hunter, a longtime member of the Tanyard Hunting Club. His entire life was spent hunting, fishing, cooking, and gardening.
He is predeceased by his wife of fifty-three wonderful years, Linda L. Daniel.
James is survived by his son Larry Daniel and wife, Susan; daughter Vickie Orr and husband, Steve; four grandchildren Jason Dyer (Amanda), Brad Daniel, Jared Daniel (Adrianne), and Mary Lee Dennis (Grant); three great grandchildren Adyson and Camryn Dyer and Bailie Daniel; sister Kay Earls (William); and his dog Baby Girl, all of Malvern.
Visitation will be Friday, October 4, from 10AM until 11AM at Regency.
Funeral services will begin at 11 AM Friday, October 4, in the Regency Chapel with Brother Glenn Alston officiating. Burial will follow in Damascus Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Jared Daniel, Jason Dyer, William Earls, Carl Wheatley, Stephen Wheatley, and Paul Green.
Honorary pallbearers will be Kenneth Cash, Arlie Daniel, and Grant Dennis.
Arrangements are by regency Funeral Home. You may sign the guestbook at www.regencyfuneraslhome.com
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Oct. 3, 2019