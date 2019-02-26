James C. Bailey Sr., age 92 of Malvern passed away February 22, 2019 at his home. He was born December 14, 1926 in Malvern to the late William Hershel and Velma Lemons Bailey. He was a heavy equipment operator for the Arkansas State Highway Department. James was a member of Rockport Masonic Lodge #58, was of the Baptist faith, and loved hunting and fishing.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Colleen Baker Bailey, two brothers, and three sisters.

Survivors include his children, James Bailey Jr., of Malvern, Caye Glidewell of Hot Springs, Debbie Paul of Malvern, Donna Kelly of Glen Rose, Bill Bailey of Malvern, Nita Wallace of Malvern, Ronnie Bailey of Midland, Texas and Reggie Bailey of Monahans, Texas, Fifteen grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren and faithful companion Izzy, and a host of nieces and nephews.

There will not be a formal visitation.

Graveside Services will be 10:00 AM Monday, February 25, 2019 with Brother Will Wallace officiating. Burial will be at Lono Cemetery.

Honorary pallbearers will be Members of Rockport Masonic Lodge, Dr. Shawn Purifoy Nurses and Staff.

A special thanks to the Kindred Hospice and nurses, Shelly and Stephanie.

Arrangements by Regency Funeral Home.