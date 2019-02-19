|
James Collie, age 87 of the Antioch Community passed away Sunday February 17, 2019 at Courtyard Gardens Nursing and Rehab in Arkadelphia. He was born November 6, 1931 in the Antioch Community to the late Walter and Addie (Beason) Collie. He was of the Assembly of God faith and enjoyed gardening.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sons Dennis and Kenneth Collie, brothers Clayton, Bruce, Bryant, Murl and Gail Collie, sisters Bessie Mae Prince and Dorothy Jackson.
Survivors include his wife of sixty-eight years, Vivian Jackson Collie, daughter Karan Chancellor (Ronnie) of Donaldson, grandchildren Stacie Chancellor, Aaron Chancellor and Allison Collie, great grandchildren Brady Huneycutt, Sierra Chancellor and Eli Chancellor and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Wednesday February 20, 1:00-2:00 pm at Antioch Assembly of God Church with services to follow at 2:00 pm with Bro. Gerald Williams and Bro. Leonard Hodges officiating. Burial will be at Upper Antioch Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Fred, Andy, Randy, and Phil Jackson, John Collie, Leonard Hodges and Arnold Williams.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Feb. 19, 2019